Indians gather for Holi celebrations as virus cases surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hindus are throwing colored powder and spraying water in massive Holi celebrations despite many Indian states restricting gatherings because of a coronavirus resurgence. Holi marks the advent of spring and is widely celebrated throughout Hindu-majority India. But virus infections have been surging lately. Daily reported cases were around 10,000 in February but have topped 60,000 for several days. The rise coincides with state elections and large gatherings like the Kumbh Mela festival, where Hindus take dips in the Ganges. Health experts say the situation can be controlled if people follow COVID-19 protocols and vaccination expands. Around 60 million people have received at least one dose, in a population of more than 1.3 billion.