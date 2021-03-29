ICU cases creep toward new peak in French virus surge

PARIS (AP) — The number of patients in intensive care in France is fast approaching a new peak. The French government count of COVID-19 patients in ICUs and hospital surveillance units climbed to 4,872 on Sunday night. That is just short of the last peak of 4,919 ICU cases on Nov. 16, when France was also gripped by a virus surge and was locked down in response. The inexorable latest climb in ICU cases is again putting pressure on doctors, who are sounding the alarm that they may have to start turning patients away for ICU care.