How long will COVID measures be used at elections?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've voted in-person at all in the past year, you've probably experienced many COVID safety practices at the polls.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said you can expect those same practices to be in place for next Tuesday's spring election.

Riepl said they still plan to have sneeze guards, social distancing and poll workers wearing masks.

Plus, they'll still sanitize surfaces and pens between voters.

When News 18 asked Riepl if these safety measures will be carried over to future elections now that case numbers are dropping and vaccines are rolling out, she said that's still up in the air.

"The next planned or scheduled election isn't until February of 2022," Riepl said. "So, it will depend on what the CDC guidelines are at that point. I would imagine we'll continue a lot of the same cleaning practices. It's just a matter of what's allowed at that point."

Riepl added that preparations are going well for the April 6 election.

She expects around 400 to 450 poll workers at the city's 20 poll sites.

She said many of their older poll workers who didn't do the last few elections due to COVID concerns have been vaccinated and now feel comfortable helping at the polls again.