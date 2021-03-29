Hot and windy with big spring swings coming

Up and down and all around. Mother nature is bringing the big spring swings into western Wisconsin with everything from the 70s to possibly snow.

Monday will be hot and windy. Temperatures will climb towards 70 as a very strong warm front brings wind speed from the south at 15 to 25 mph.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of western Wisconsin. It's starts at noon and expires at 9pm. Wind gusts will top out between 35 and 50 mph. If it's not attached, tie it down.

Winds won't change much overnight either, as the cold front catches up and turns winds more westerly. Temps will plummet towards the 30s as the front moves through which may take our slight chance for rain and turn it to a wintry mix, or even some light snow for some.

The best chance for any rain/snow will be early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing, but some spots might get close to it, so there might be patchy slick spots on the roads, especially north of Eau Claire.

That cold front will keep temps down in the 40s and even the 30s through Thursday. Then, another round of warmer air moves in for the weekend and we could be back in the 60s and 70s by Saturday.