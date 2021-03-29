French pharma firm faces verdict for deadly diet pill

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court is to deliver its verdict in a case that grew into one of France’s biggest modern health scandals. The Paris court will rule whether a French pharmaceutical company is guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths. Servier Laboratories is facing millions of euros in potential fines and damages after a huge trial involving 6,500 plaintiffs. They alleged that the company allowed the drug, called Mediator, to be widely and irresponsibly prescribed as a diet pill — with deadly consequences. Servier says it didn’t know about the drug’s risks.