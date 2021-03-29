France heightens pressure on Lebanon to form government

PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister is cranking up pressure on Lebanese leaders to form a government. He called for an immediate halt to what he called “deliberate obstruction” that’s driving the country toward collapse. French Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Lebanon’s president, acting prime minister and parliament leader and deplored the seven months of political stalemate that are worsening Lebanon’s economic crisis. He said he is asking European counterparts to push for action. Earlier this month talks on the formation of a new Cabinet broke down. France has proposed a road map to break the political blockage stalemate in the former French protectorate.