EXPLAINER: Pandemic shapes ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death is being conducted under unusual circumstances due to the pandemic. The most unusual is that it is being televised. That’s commonplace in many states, but not in Minnesota, where both parties ordinarily have to agree to allow cameras at a trial. The pandemic has also made for an unusual courtroom layout, with jurors sitting at spaced-out desks instead of in a jury box. The gallery is limited to one seat each for the Chauvin and Floyd families and two seats for journalists. Plexiglas and hand sanitizer are everywhere, and masks are worn most of the time.