EU commissioner visits refugee facilities on Greek islands

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s home affairs commissioner is visiting asylum-seeker facilities on the eastern Greek islands of Samos and Lesbos amid continuing accusations against Greece of illegal summary deportations. EU commissioner Ylva Johansson and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi will hold meetings with local officials on the two islands Monday. They will visit a new camp being constructed on Samos. They will also tour a camp on Lesbos in which thousands of asylum-seekers have been living since the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp burned down last year. Refugee rights organizations and asylum-seekers have accused Greek authorities of conducting pushbacks at sea. Greek authorities vehemently deny the claims.