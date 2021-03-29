Eau Claire VFW post recognizes Vietnam War Veterans Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday marked National Vietnam War Veterans Day through a gathering that honored those who have served and those who helped war efforts.

Veterans gathered at VFW Post 305 in Eau Claire, ringing a bell in honor of those who have made an impact in their lives.

Former State Representative and Vietnam War Veteran Dave Zien said Monday's event celebrated the fellowship found among vets, as well as an extension of gratitude to those who supported soldiers during the war.

"We're just really gratified that people are recognizing Vietnam veterans and we are recognizing everyone else, so homefront heroes: the people that wrote letters and paid their taxes, and supplied the goods, and worked the farms and factories," Zien said. "We owe them our indebted gratitude and that's what we're doing, we're just saying thank you to everybody else."

This year, the annual event featured artistic displays by, for and dedicated to Vietnam War veterans.

In addition to the displays, anyone that brought in a military artifact received help from the VFW in identifying its origins. If it couldn't be determined, the chapter took pictures of the object and plans to send them to the veterans' museum in Madison for assistance.