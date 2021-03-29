Claims against Cuomo: A look at the women’s allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward several women who have worked with him and some he met elsewhere. The latest woman to come forward publicly, Sherry Vill, said Monday that Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks and made her uncomfortable while examining flood damage at her home. Other accusations range from unwanted kisses and other physical gestures to unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating. The Democratic governor has said that he never touched anyone inappropriately and that he was never told at the time that anyone felt uncomfortable. He has said some allegations are false.