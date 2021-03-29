City of Eau Claire and police speaking out against anti-Asian hate crimes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the recent killing of eight people in Atlanta, Georgia and reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans increasing in the U.S., the city of Eau Claire is standing in solidarity with local Asian American Pacific Islander Desi communities (AAPID).

"We're going to stand side by side with you in your fight against aggression and discrimination," said Dave Solberg, the interim city manager of Eau Claire.

A recent study from the California State University Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that hate crimes against AAPID Americans rose 149% from 2019 to 2020.

The city and the Eau Claire Police Department issued a joint statement, saying it is their mission to serve and protect all residents.

In order to address hate, prevent violence and build inclusivity, the city of Eau Claire, as well as the Eau Claire Police Department, are promoting a series of community-based conversations for the month of April.

The discussions will be centered around the experiences of our local AAPID community, as well as how city officials and police can address their needs.

"Communities across the country and particularly city of Eau Claire, are taking an effort to enact change and make sure that it's permanent change and to show support," Solberg said. "I don't know if we'll ever be done being inclusive and equitable, but every effort that we undertake, we want to keep striving until we get to the end."

These efforts will include the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, the Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development, and the Eau Claire Area School District Hmong Parent Teacher Association.

Solberg said another thing the city has been doing to help promote inclusivity is approving a portion in the 2021 city council budget that includes an equity, diversity, and inclusion coordinator. They are still accepting applications and screening candidates for the position as of now.