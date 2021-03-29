Australia’s leader makes Cabinet moves after sex scandals

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s leader has reassigned some key members of his Cabinet and launched a new taskforce as he tries to address a series of sexual misconduct scandals that have rocked his government. Prime Minister Scott Morrison removed embattled ministers Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds from their high-profile roles. Under the cabinet reshuffle announced by Morrison, Michaelia Cash will take over from Porter as attorney-general while Peter Dutton will take over from Reynolds as defense minister. Morrison also announced he was starting a new Cabinet taskforce to address issues of women’s equality, safety, economic security, health and wellbeing.