Assembly passes bill allowing hair braiding without license

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Assembly recently passed a bill that takes away the requirement of a license in order to professionally braid natural hair. But one local historian says while this is a step in the right direction, the law shouldn't have been there to begin with.

Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a history professor at UW-Eau Claire, said she's been braiding her daughter's hair for years, just like many other Black women who have been taught the skill as they've grown up.

Ducksworth-Lawton said with the exception of learning how to properly sterilize hair tools, there's never been a reason for a license; explaining that the law only served as a barrier.



"There's this thing called over-regulation and you see it a lot aimed at the Black community," Ducksworth-Lawton said. "It really is regulations that have no good purpose that really are just barriers to entry. This really feels like one of them."

She added that this type of law goes back to the Civil War-era when, in many southern states, tignon laws were created that required slaves to wear their hair in braids to identify them as such.

Wisconsin now joins the 30 other states that completely exempt braiders from licensure.