Altoona city leaders seeking your input for park plan

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The city of Altoona is looking for your feedback, as city leaders are in the process of finalizing the Altoona's Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan.

The plan has been in the works for roughly five years, and will serve as a roadmap for public spaces in the city. City planner Joshua Clements said one of the biggest goals of the plan are to make sure parks and trails are evenly spread throughout the city.



He added having a long-term vision will help parks and trails become a centerpiece of new neighborhoods as the city continues to grow, rather than an afterthought. It will also establish plans to maintain and enhance existing parks and trails, such as River Prairie and the Otter Creek Greenway.

"We want to take a step back and look at the whole city and say 'what are we missing?' It's a big part of our equity effort to make sure all areas of the city have access to parks and proximity to them," said Clements.

City leaders urge you to complete this survey by April 11, to make sure your feedback counts. The parks and recreation board and plan commission will review the plan within the next month, and officials are aiming to have it on the city council agenda for a vote on April 20.