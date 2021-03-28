Wind Advisory: Monday warmth comes with strong winds

Monday will likely be the warmest day of the spring so far, but it comes with strong southerly winds. As a result a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area from noon Monday, through 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Monday depending on which county you live in.

During that time, sustained southerly winds between 20 mph and 30 mph are expected, with maximum gusts between 35 mph and 50 mph.

This could result in some minor damage to tree branches, unsecured outdoor objects, or isolated power outages. Secure any loose objects around your yard, and prepare to feel the impact of strong wind gusts while driving, especially on east-west oriented roadways such as I-94.