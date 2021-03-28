Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 6:45PM CDT until March 29 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 6:45PM CDT until March 29 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
* TIMING…Monday afternoon and early evening.
* WINDS…20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. The highest
winds will be in open areas of Minnesota and Iowa, as well as
on ridgetops in Wisconsin.
* IMPACTS…Some minor tree branch damage could occur as well as
unsecured items being blown around. High profile vehicles
traveling on east-west roads will be challenged by the wind
gusts.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or wind
gusts of 45 mph or stronger are expected. Winds this strong can
make driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution.