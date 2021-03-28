Skip to Content

Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 11:04PM CDT until March 29 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

