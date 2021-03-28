Warm weather allows high school tennis matches to be played outdoors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The weather has been chilly and gloomy over the last couple of days, but Eau Claire North's girls tennis team will take it if it means there's no snow in the forecast.

The team has already played two matches this season, and both have been played outdoors, which is atypical for this time of year.

The team opted into the alternate fall season despite winter weather concerns, but after waiting months to break out the rackets, they couldn't be happier to see the snow melt away.

"I don't remember the last time we were able to play in March to begin with because you know it's Wisconsin and it's cold and snowy," said Kalia Xiong, an Eau Claire North senior tennis player. "It's nice that we don't have winter weather to deal with right now."

"I didn't think we were gonna have a season, or we were just going to have one match tournament style indoors or something," said Nicole Franson, Xiong's doubles partner. "So I'm really glad that we get a full season, or relatively full."

The team will play 12-15 matches this season, compared to a normal year when they would play around 20 of them.