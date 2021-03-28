Walz says ‘normalcy is on the horizon’ in state address

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has delivered his third State of the State address from his former high school classroom and said that “brighter days are here” as a substantial portion of the population is being vaccinated against the coronavirus and businesses start to fully reopen. The first-term Democrat gave the speech Sunday from his old social studies classroom at Mankato West High School, where students have returned in-person after public health restrictions due to the pandemic prevented them from doing so. About 1.6 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or over 25% of the total population.