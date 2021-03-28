State Superintendent candidate discusses goals during Eau Claire visit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - State Superintendent for Public Instruction candidate, Deb Kerr, made a stop in Eau Claire Sunday to tell supporters what changes she plans to make if elected.

Kerr said she wants to get rid of the common core education standards, and get back to teaching kids to read through phonics. She added that the Department of Public Instruction should not be involved with unions.



If elected, Kerr said she hopes to make the department a more customer-friendly agency, and that she values school choice.

"I've been walking the halls of public schools for 34 years," she said. "I have cross-sector experience of working in private and charter schools and voucher schools, so we can come together and unify around education."

WQOW reached out to Jill Underly, who is also running for the position of state superintendent, but she did not respond to requests for comment.