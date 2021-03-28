Slovak premier resigns to end crisis over Russian vaccine

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s prime minister says he will step down to clear the way for a Cabinet reshuffle to defuse a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. Prime Minister Igor Matovic has proposed swapping positions with the Finance Minister Eduard Heger from his Ordinary People party. Heger says he will do that and is immediately opening talks with coalition partners on a possible deal and is planning to meet the country’s president on Monday. All four parties in the coalition have agreed with the new leadership plan.