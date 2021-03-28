Overview of candidates vying for court of appeals seat

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - With the spring election just over a week away, and plenty of races on the ballot, it can be easy to get lost in all the names and what exactly each position entails. For instance, the 3rd District Court of Appeals race, which seats a judge in the court that hears challenges to district court decisions, and can only be overturned by the state Supreme Court.

The 3rd District covers all of Northern Wisconsin and the two candidates up against each other are Gregory Gill and Rick Cveykus; both have never served on this court before.

Cveykus is an attorney in Wausau who said if elected, he'll take cases seriously and make sure people feel heard by their court system.

"When I was first talking about running this campaign with some of the judges and attorneys I know throughout the state, some of the big things we pushed on was that we needed judges that are steady that study and take politics out of the courtroom," Cveykus said. "That sounds like a campaign line, I know that, but each one is still important."

The other candidate, Gregory Gill, is currently a circuit court judge in Outagamie County. He said he hopes to bring his textualism philosophy to the bench, meaning he looks at legal texts plainly as they are written.

"I greatly love the ability to be able to serve the people of this great state and in Outagamie County and I'm pursuing the endeavor so that I can continue to contribute to the community on a greater scale to bring my judicial philosophy and experience to those within the state," Gill said.

On the Court of Appeals, there are three judges who each serve a six-year term. The current judge, Mark A. Seidl is not seeking another term.

The spring statewide election is April 6.