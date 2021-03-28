New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana

New York lawmakers have finalized an agreement to legalize recreational marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. The state has come close to passing marijuana legislation several times but until now has been unable to finalize a deal. New York joins at least 14 other states that allow residents to buy marijuana for recreational, and not just medical, use. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made legalization a priority for his administration this year. His office has estimated that once a legal marijuana industry is fully mature, it could bring the state about $350 million annually.