Minnesota lawmaker proposes bill to allow counties to join South Dakota

(KTIV) - A Minnesota lawmaker has introduced a bill that would merge over half the state with South Dakota.

Republican State Representative Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal has introduced HF-2423 to the state legislature. The bill would lay the groundwork for Minnesota counties to secede from the state and join South Dakota.

Petition to allow MN counties to join a State that respects Freedom and Libertyhttps://t.co/a3TA9E32Vi

four-step process:

✔️ Pass HF2423 by the #mnleg

✔️ MN Voters allow Counties to leave

✔️Counties vote to join neighboring State

✔️ Congress approves pic.twitter.com/S8KwWRv1fA — Jeremy Munson (@jeremymunson) March 25, 2021

Munson says he wants to join a state that "respects freedom and liberty."

"Minnesota becomes more politically polarized every year and the metro politicians have shown us that rural Minnesotans are no longer represented by St. Paul. It's time to leave." Excerpt from Munson's campaign website.

Munson took to Twitter to gain support for the bill, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi retweeted his post saying "we roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility and freedom."

In South Dakota, we roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility and Freedom. https://t.co/lD7DOxqbO7 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 25, 2021

Under the proposed bill, for a Minnesota county to secede, it would need to apply to the U.S. Congress for an amendment to the boundaries of Minnesota. The state would recognize that application as valid only if it approved by a two-thirds vote from the county board, and then ratified by a two-thirds vote by county voters at the next state general election.

It would then have to be approved by both the U.S. House and Senate. Once that is done, two-thirds of voters would need to support the amendment during the general election.