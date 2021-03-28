Kansas county mulls changing creek’s racially loaded name

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A group working to change the name of a stream called Negro Creek that runs through parts of a suburban Kansas City county hopes to expand the effort to include other Kansas geographical sites that have the term in their names. So far, the work has focused on a creek that flows through a golf course in Leawood and parts of Overland Park in Johnson County. Historians aren’t sure how the creek was named in the 1850s, but a leading theory is that it was named after an escaped Black slave who killed himself near the waterway rather than be recaptured. A committee comprised of county officials, historians and activists has begun the lengthy process of renaming the creek.