Insurer CEO eyes future filled with telehealth, home visits

Florida Blue CEO Patrick Geraghty expects virtual care like teletherapy and home visits for people with chronic conditions to stay popular after COVID-19 begins to fade. The health insurance executive says the on-going pandemic will leave a lasting impression on how people think about care, as remote options for treatment have become more common. Until the pandemic eases, Garaghty is urging people to continue using masks indoors and to respect social distancing to avoid spreading the virus. He’s also nervous about spring break visitors hitting his state in droves. Florida Blue covers about 5 million people.