Fundraising campaign seeks to improve access to Devil’s Punchbowl

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - If you have been to the Devil's Punchbowl just outside of Menomonie, you were probably taken in by the natural beauty. You may have also noticed the staircase to get down and see that natural beauty is in rough shape.

The Landmark Conservancy, the group that owns the land, is raising $75,000 to re-build that staircase. Advancement Director Kristin Thompson said the structure is about 20 years old and has foundation issues, including uneven steps and deterioration.



She said when the group meets it's fundraising goal, the staircase will be rebuilt sturdier, with taller railings and even a viewing area for people to stop and see the waterfall from up above, something Thompson said, enhances the opportunity to get outside and into nature.

"The Devil's Punchbowl really presents a unique opportunity for local and regional people to come and experience wild places in nature close to home," Thompson said.



The Landmark Conservatory is almost half-way to their fundraising goal. Click or tap here to learn more.