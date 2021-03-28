Brewers’ Topa undergoes MRI, will start year on injured list

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Justin Topa will open the season on the injured list after undergoing an MRI on his elbow. Brewers manager Craig Counsell also says the Brewers have re-signed reliever Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract and that first baseman Daniel Vogelbach has made the team. Counsell said Topa threw just three pitches in a simulated game Saturday before leaving with elbow discomfort. The Brewers are awaiting results on an MRI. The 30-year-old Topa made his major league debut last season and went 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.