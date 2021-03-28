Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure. A separate plan in April will address child and health care.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Sunday the administration’s plans to split the package into two legislative proposals, though she says the White House will “work with the Senate and House to see how it should move forward.” Biden will release details in a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh about his proposal for federal investments in physical infrastructure.