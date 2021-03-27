Want a beer with that shot? Leinenkugel’s giving away beer to vaccinated

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - There's a free beer waiting for you at the Leinie Lodge, that is, if you're fully vaccinated.

The first 1,867 people that register online and show up to Leinie's with their completed vaccine card will get a free cold one. General Manager of the Leinie Lodge, Lindsey Everson, said this "Beer and Shots" event is designed to celebrate how many people are getting their vaccine doses across the Chippewa Valley.

With the amount of free beer being a nod to Leinie's founding year, Everson hopes that as more people become vaccinated, the chances will grow for this summer at the brewery to look like they did before the pandemic.

"It just really gives a nod towards immunizations and vaccines happening here in the Chippewa Valley, and kind of celebrates we are at a point where many people can go in and get their vaccine, hopefully soon everybody will be able to go in and get their vaccine and come over and just celebrate with a beer," Everson said.



Click here to sign up for your free beer.