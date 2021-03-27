UWEC baseball drops doubleheader with Blue Devils

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The War on I-94 is the annual matchup between UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire on the gridiron. On Saturday, the two rival schools met for another war on the diamond for the first time in decades, but this time just a little further west on the interstate.

The schools faced off in a doubleheader Saturday with both games moved to First National Bank of River Falls Field in River Falls.

On the first at bat, UWEC's Nate Witte hit a deep drive to left field, and Stout was unable to make the catch at the warning track. Witte used his speed to round second for a triple to get in scoring position early. On the next at bat, Logan Matson executed a sacrifice bunt perfectly to bring Witte home and put the Blugolds up one in the first.

In the bottom of the inning, Stout's Hunter Merrill launched one to deep center, but Blugolds freshman Elyjah Johnson put his body on the line for a remarkable catch and out. He was shaken up from hitting the wall but returned to the game.

Later that inning, a runner on first and Joel Thimsen went yard for a two run homer to put the Blue Devils in the lead.

Stout would go on to score one more run on a balk in the 7th, and won game one 3-1.

In game two, Stout scored first but the Blugolds responded with a home run from Cade Mueller. The Blue Devils busted it open with 9 total runs in the 5th and 8th innings, and would go on to win 13-3 in seven innings to sweep the day.

The Blugolds will be in action next on Wednesday at UW-Oshkosh, and the Blue Devils will travel to UW-Stevens Point the same day.