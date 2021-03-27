US waives FBI checks on caregivers at new migrant facilities

HOUSTON (AP) — The Biden administration is not requiring FBI fingerprint background checks of caregivers at its rapidly expanding network of emergency sites to hold thousands of immigrant teenagers. That alarms child welfare experts who say the waiver compromises safety. The FBI fingerprint checks use criminal databases not accessible to the public and can overcome someone changing their name or using a false identity. U.S. Health and Human Services issued a statement Friday saying that direct care staff and volunteers at the new sites “must pass public record criminal background checks.” Public records checks generally take less time but are reliant on the subject providing correct information.