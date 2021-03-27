Porter scores 25 points, Rockets beat Timberwolves 129-107

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 25 points in his return to Houston’s lineup, John Wall had 13 points and 12 assists and the Rockets rebounded to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-107 on Saturday night. On Friday night in the series opener, Houston blew a 29-point, second-half lead and was outscored 22-0 in the final 7:31 of a 107-101 loss. The Rockets came back a night later to win for the second time in four games after a 20-game losing streak. Kelly Olynyk added 16 points in his first game for Houston after coming over from Miami in the trade for Victor Oladipo. Sterling Brown also had 16 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota.