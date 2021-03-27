Poland plans pensions for dogs, horses in state employment

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — They locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds. All in exchange for food and lodging — and an occasional pat on the head. But when retirement time comes, state care ends for the dogs and horses that serve in Poland’s Police, Border Guard and Fire Service. The government is now proposing new legislation that would give these animals an official status and paid retirement to help cover the often costly care bills their new owners face. The new law would affect some 1,200 dogs and more than 60 horses currently in service.