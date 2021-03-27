Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel wins Kazmaier Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Senior goaltender Aerin Frankel of Northeastern University won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Saturday as the top top player in Division I women’s hockey. Frankel helped lead the Huskies to a 22-2-1 record and a national runner-up finish and led the nation in nearly every statistical category, and also was honored as Hockey East player and goaltender of the year. Other finalists were senior forward Daryl Watts from the University of Wisconsin and senior forward Grace Zumwinkle from the University of Minnesota.