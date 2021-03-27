International Whiskey Day: how is the drink made?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Whiskey has a long history, with its origins tracing back centuries. Ever since its creation, people across the globe have been perfecting the craft of distilling whiskey.

"It really starts off, we get these thousand-pound super-sacks of grain and then it goes into this big tank upstairs where we heat the water up and cook the grain, and then we take all that grain and pump it right into a fermenter," said Chippewa River Distillery Manager, Gary Vidlund.

After a week and a half, Vidlund said the now-fermented grain is sent to the distilling room, where it is heated to nearly 200 degrees in a copper kettle.

Then, it's moved into a column still, where, as the alcohol becomes a vapor, any unwanted substances are separated and the alcohol content increases to around 80 percent. Later, the alcohol content is decreased through a process involving reverse osmosis.

At this point, the whiskey is completely clear. The caramel color you see in your glass comes from aging inside charred oak barrels for years.

"We take 660 gallons of this mash product, and the finished product is 60 gallons roughly," Vidlund said.

After all is said and done, the whiskey is bottled, served, and enjoyed. Cheers!