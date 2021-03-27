Skip to Content

City holds distanced ceremonies for mass shooting victims

11:19 pm

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The city of Boulder in Colorado encouraged people nationwide to hold a moment of silence and conduct a candle-lighting ceremony to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a local supermarket that killed 10 people in the city last week. Boulder officials asked participants to observe 10 minutes of silence and leave a candle or light in front of their homes at 8 p.m. Saturday to honor the victims. The ceremonies had to be conducted privately in lieu of a mass gathering because of health restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, residents such as Susan Sierota and David Humby extolled the virtues of the socially distanced ceremonies.

Associated Press

