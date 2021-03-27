Charlottesville mayor’s poem about city, racism ‘hits nerve’

America’s Black politicians have a long history of calling out the nation’s racism. But few have taken to poetry and written that their city is “void of a moral compass” and “rapes you of your breaths.” Nikuyah Walker is the first Black woman to be mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia. A poem she posted about racism on Twitter and Facebook has drawn national attention. Her poem begins: “Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is. It rapes you … and tells you to keep its secrets.” Walker’s words have resonated with some who said she captured the Black experience. But two fellow City Council members said Walker’s words were hurtful to victims of sexual assault and unfairly described the city.