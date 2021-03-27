Burks, Barrett help Knicks stave off short-handed Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alec Burks and RJ Barrett each scored 21 points to help the New York Knicks to a 102-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and three other injured starters. The Knicks lost starting center Mitchell Robinson with a fracture in his right foot. He will be re-evaluated when the Knicks return to New York on Sunday. Burks’ 3-pointer put the Knicks up 99-96 with 1:19 remaining. Milwaukee also was without starters Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo and Jrue Holiday. Thanasis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and Jordan Nwora 21 for the Bucks, who lost their second straight after eight consecutive victories.