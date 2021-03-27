Brighter Sunday after Saturday rain

It was a dreary March Saturday, but the weekend will end on a bright note. Showers are ongoing Saturday evening with a brief changeover to snow in areas north of Eau Claire.

Most of the precipitation will be over by midnight, but in the meantime, roads could become slick in areas that see snow. Most of us won't see much with a few tenths of an inch at most. The exception would be in places like northern Polk, Barron and Rusk County where precipitation stays snow for longer.

Rain and snow quickly exit the area by midnight or shortly thereafter, followed by decreasing clouds. Temperatures will drop from the 40s into the lower 30s, bottoming out near 30 before sunrise Sunday.

Sunday will start mostly sunny as temperatures gradually warm into the mid 40s during the afternoon. There will be a little bit of a breeze with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible, but it won't be nearly as windy as Monday.

After seasonable temperatures Sunday, temperatures soar to near 70 Monday.

With sunshine and warm temperatures, it seems like it would be the perfect spring day, but not quite. In addition to helping promote warm temperatures, a stiff southerly wind will also gust up to or possibly exceed 40 mph Monday afternoon.

The warmth doesn't last, as a cold front sends temperatures back down into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight chance for rain showers Tuesday. Other than that, precipitation chances are minimal next week, and temperatures rise back into the 60s with sunshine by the beginning of Easter weekend.