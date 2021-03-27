Brewers re-sign Jordan Zimmermann to minor league deal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers re-signed pitcher Jordan Zimmermann to a minor-league contract one day after releasing him. This move enables the Brewers to send the 34-year-old right-hander to their alternate site in Appleton, Wisconsin. Zimmermann made All-Star teams with the Washington Nationals in 2013 and 2014 but has struggled with injuries the last two seasons. He went 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA in three appearances for Detroit last year.