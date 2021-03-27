Beleaguered Syria suffers also due to Suez Canal closure

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s Oil Ministry says it has begun rationalizing the distribution of fuel in the war-torn country amid concerns of delays of shipments arrivals resulting from a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal. Even before the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, carrying cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula. Syria had been suffering from fuel shortages mostly caused by Western sanctions. The oil ministry said Saturday that the move aims to ensure the continued provision of basic services to Syrians at bakeries, hospitals, water stations and telecommunications centers.