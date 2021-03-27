Balky sign-ups complicate virus vaccinations for blind, deaf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The confusing maze of websites, phone numbers and more required to sign up for an COVID-19 immunization in the United States is presenting a challenge for people who are visually impaired or hard of hearing. Providers are using multiple different systems that can vary by state and even cities. The blind and deaf says that often forces them to rely from others to help them get in line. In Oregon, Carla McQuillan can’t see and couldn’t use screen reader to make an appointment. Dante Little says he helped 20 disabled people in Alabama who couldn’t otherwise get shots.