You Ask, We Answer: What determines where a sex offender lives after release?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After we reported that a sex offender would be released in Eau Claire, many of you asked us, why here?

47-year old Demetrius Simmons will be released from prison on March 30 and will live in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire even though he had offenses in several states.

According to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, when a person is released from a Wisconsin prison they are required to return to the county of conviction.

They added that prior to being released, the person identifies their desired residence. Then, a probation or parole agent does an assessment to make sure the residence is appropriate (does it violate the local residency ordinance, proximity to victims, etc.).



If a residence cannot be identified, they will attempt to find them transitional housing.