What to expect when the L.E. Phillips Senior Center reopens

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Members of the LE Phillip's Senior Center will see a few changes when they're welcomed back June 12, including an almost-completed expansion.

That expansion will be done sooner than expected, according to director Mary Pica-Anderson, who said it should be 90 percent complete when members return. She said the expansion provides more room for their fitness center as well as space for group fitness exercises. There will also be a space for large groups to attend educational programs.



Pica-Anderson said after being closed for four months, the decision to re-open the center came with a lot of thought and preparation.

"This population is a population that we know has been impacted negatively health-wise so it wasn't taken lightly," Pica-Anderson said. "But our members were reaching out, our participants were reaching out and with the vaccine as available as it has been, they're ready to go."

Pica-Anderson added that even if many members are vaccinated that they will continue to follow CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing.