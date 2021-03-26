UWEC’s Huntington celebrates career milestones

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Twenty years, more than 500 wins, and a call to the hall. That's the legacy Blugolds' softball head coach Leslie Huntington has created in Eau Claire.

Her coaching journey started at Simpson College in Iowa, where she first decided to put her softball knowledge to the test.

"Softball was just where I really found my fit," Huntington said. "It was something that from a softball IQ perspective, I always felt that I had a pretty high softball IQ."

In 2002, Huntington became the head coach of the Blugolds, and immediately fell in love with the community.

"I think it's a great part of the country to live in," Huntington said. "The winters get a little long, but I just love the Eau Claire area and all that it offers."

The most memorable year of her career was 2008, when the Blugolds won their first and only national championship. Jill Millis hit a walk-off home run to win that title game, and that opportunity is why Millis joined the program.

"Coach Huntington was the only coach that told me she'd make me a better softball player," Millis said. "The only promise that she made me was that I'd get a chance to prove myself."

Huntington credits her staff, and players like Millis over the years for her success.

"All the things that are important about creating a championship culture, if you take care of those things, wins are going to happen," Huntington said. "If you build great relationships, if you trust the people that you're around all the time, wins are going to happen, so those are the things that we are focused on, and the winning is a byproduct of the process."

Huntington has been selected to enter the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame later this year, a proud achievement for the Blugold community, and her late father.

"Some of my greatest emotion comes from my dad not being able to see this, I lost him the first day of practice in 2019," Huntington said. "To say that I'm honored is a severe understatement, but all I've ever tried to do is make a difference, grow the game, and inspire people. That's all I've ever tried to do."

Despite her success, Huntington still has more goals to achieve at UW-Eau Claire, like improving Bollinger Fields by installing turf on the fields and adding a visitors bullpen.

The Blugolds softball team looks to return to the NCAA tournament this season, and currently stands with an 11-7 record. They will play next on April 8 in a doubleheader at UW-Stout.