Thousands cross Mexico’s southern border despite new efforts

FRONTERA COROZAL, Mexico (AP) — On the day this week that Mexico imposed new measures at its southern border to shut down non-essential crossings, 1,200 migrants crossed from Guatemala at a single remote jungle outpost without showing a document to anyone. A man who helps board the migrants for the five-minute trip across the Usumacinta River knows because each migrant received a ticket. Mexico wants to again appear cooperative, like in 2019, when under threat of tariffs from then-President Donald Trump it deployed its newly created National Guard to slow the flow of migrants from Central America. But the reality at its southern border is business as usual as entire communities make their living off the passing migrants.