The lost year: Minor leaguers reflect on a canceled season

Following a year without a season due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of minor league players are finally returning to work. Minor league spring training is set to open next week after the big leaguers vacate camps in Florida and Arizona. Many haven’t played in a game since 2019, and players found creative ways to stay in shape and stay sharp. One player told The Associated Press he built his own mound from scratch, and another said he began power lifting truck parts when he couldn’t access a real gym.