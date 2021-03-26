Superior stops North in opener

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - A 38-point surge in the opening half helped Superior High School top Eau Claire North High School 38-20 Friday in the first game of the alternate football season for both teams.

The Huskies trailed 13-0 in the first quarter before Remy Rassbach scored on a short run.

Superior responded with two quick touchdown drives to lead 35-6. The Spartans tacked on a field goal as the first half ended.

North controlled the second half, with Matt Johnson and James Jarzynski scoring touchdowns.

The Huskies will host Stoughton on Thursday afternoon at Carson Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Steel falls at Fairbanks

Jordan Comier scored a goal in the second period, but the Chippewa Steel lost 4-1 to Fairbanks Friday night.

Cormier’s second period goal😍 pic.twitter.com/f5LP178USV — Chippewa Steel Hockey (@ChippewaSteel) March 27, 2021

The Ice Dogs scored in every period. Kayden Hargraves stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

Steel goalie Berk Kerkeliev made 26 saves in the loss.