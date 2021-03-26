Saturday’s showers shouldn’t affect river levels too much

Temperatures Friday were left a bit cooler as an area of clouds passed overhead this morning. Clouds didn't clear until after 1pm when the temperature was just 33 degrees. Temperatures were able climb during afternoon with the sunshine, but they were only able to climb into the 40s for most, though some 50s were reported south of Eau Claire.

The Chippewa Valley remained dry for the second day in a row, but the early week rain has caused the Chippewa River to rise a bit. The Chippewa at Eau Claire is considered to be in the "action stage", meaning that it's not quite at flood stage but getting close. Note that the river isn't really 700+ feet deep, but the river stage in some spots including Eau Claire is measured based on sea level elevation since the river's bottom is constantly changing.

In this action stage, the river tends to flood lower areas of the Chippewa River Trail. The river is also flowing quickly, so make sure to stay away from the swift currents even where the water is shallow like in flooded areas that usually aren't a part of the river.

The river appears to have crested, and no other spot in the Chippewa Valley is expected to have rivers rise to flood levels as of Friday's forecast. In fact, the Chippewa should level off and eventually start to recede even with tomorrow's rain chances.

Scattered showers are not expected to arrive until at least Saturday morning, with widespread rain expected starting late morning or early afternoon.

As with the rain we had Tuesday into Wednesday, this round doesn't look to bring too much rainfall with many locations likely picking up close to 1/4" rain anywhere in a range from about 1/10" to 1/2". Showers will scatter out in the evening, though a few spots could see a brief changeover to snow with a dusting possible.

The best chance for this snow is northeast of Eau Claire, though seeing a few flakes fall even in Eau Claire cannot be ruled out Saturday evening. Clouds clear on Sunday, but temperatures remain similar to Saturday with highs near 50.

The wind picks up Monday, and along with the sun, will warm us to at least the upper 60s with a chance at hitting Eau Claire's first 70 degree high of 2021. That's followed by a cold front on Tuesday that will also be associated with a breeze, but rain chances are just in the slight category for now due to a lack of widespread moisture in the atmosphere.

Temps get chilly for the last day of March into the start of April next Wednesday and Thursday before temps start to warm ahead of next weekend.